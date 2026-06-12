Korda and Cowan 2 back in LPGA team event. Inkster advances to weekend at record age of 66

MIDLAND, Mich. — Nelly Korda found the perfect tonic for the week after the biggest win of her career. The U.S. Women’s Open champion is playing with good friend Olivia Cowan of Germany in the Dow Championship, two shots out of the lead Friday held by Polly Mack and Celine Borge.

The final two days at Midland Country Club also includes Juli Inkster, the 66-year-old Hall of Famer who became the oldest player to make the cut when she teamed with 27-year-old Angel Yin for a 68 in fourballs.

“I’m happy I played,” said Inkster, born 10 years after the LPGA was founded. “Sometimes you’ve got to put yourself out there and I felt like I did that this week.”

Mack and Borge were among the late starters and posted a 60 to reach 12-under 128 and zoom past the Japanese duo of Ayaka Furue and Yuna Nishimura (61).

Korda and Cowan shot 60 to finish two shots behind, with Korda doing most of the damage and Cowan stepping in for a 20-foot birdie putt on their final hole.

“We just wanted to go out and have some fun. That’s when we play our best,” Korda said. “Last week was a great week. This is the perfect week to back up that week. It’s just a little more relaxed. It’s been a blast.”

Korda said there wasn’t a lot of golf talk, mostly trying to finish to get lunch and head for their favorite coffee shop.

The U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera was her fourth win of the year, and fourth career major, solidifying her perch atop women’s golf. She played the part most of the second round in fourballs with several birdie putts.

“Nelly made a lot of putts today,” Cowan said. “I felt like I needed to make the last one.”

JoAnne Carner holds the LPGA record for individual events, making the cut in 2004 at age 64. The Dow Championship counts as official, so Inkster goes into the record book as the oldest.

This also could be a big week for Cowan, who would get a two-year exemption on the LPGA if she and Korda were to win.

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