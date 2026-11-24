NEW YORK — Gianni Infantino 's failed private equity plan that provoked the biggest crisis of his FIFA presidency intended to sell stakes in the World Cup for 96 years.

Documents exchanged between FIFA and investor Joshua Kushner’s firm Thrive Capital, reviewed Tuesday by The Associated Press, also show the planned $20 billion FIFA Forward Enterprises subsidiary could have paid tens of millions of dollars in management bonuses to its executives.

The leaked documents, first reported Monday by the New York Post, show how the FFE deal was moving toward completion in New York on the weekend of the July 19 final of the men’s World Cup.

The secretive project was revealed nine days after the final by British daily The Times and the global backlash, including from senior FIFA executives, pushed Infantino to withdraw the proposal within days.

The leaked documents, including a FIFA in-house risk assessment, show its own finance officials “were not directly privy to the construction of this transaction.”

“This deal provides for Fifa to create a for-profit subsidiary which would have all the commercial rights for FIFA events transferred to it for commercial exploitation for the next 96 years,” the risk assessment states.

Infantino now faces a first presidential election challenge since he was elected in 2016, with two opponents campaigning ahead of a March 18 vote in Morocco: Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan.

Wider concerns of Infantino critics

The FFE private equity plan reignited concerns in Europe and Japan about Infantino's leadership style and political ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, over creating a FIFA peace prize and waiving a mandatory one-game ban at the World Cup for United States forward Folarin Balogun.

The leaked documents show FIFA was in talks with the Affinity Partners investment firm of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, before settling on his younger brother Joshua’s firm Thrive Capital as anchor investor.

Affinity Partners was cited in one document which explained why FIFA did not open a tender process “owing to the specific and unique nature of the proposed investment, bilateral and unilateral conversations held with interest from several potential investment sources.”

Thrive created a “Backstop Letter and Transaction Terms” document dated July 17 about the plan with FIFA called “Project Box.”

The document detailed a “Management Incentive Plan” with bonuses to be decided by the FFE board chaired by the sitting president, Infantino.

“This is customary for proposed structures of this nature,” FIFA said in a statement about the project which it had repeatedly said was a proposal needing to be approved by its 211 member federations. They effectively own FIFA as a Switzerland-based non-profit.

“FIFA’s leadership would only have had leading roles in the board, which would not have led to any additional remuneration,” the world soccer body said.

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