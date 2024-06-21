‘We’re excited’: Boston Duck Tour team preparing for Celtics Championship parade

BOSTON — The Boston Duck Tour team worked into the night Thursday to get their ducks boats ready for the Celtics players and their families to ride Friday for the Championship parade.

“We’ll be here until after midnight and then we’ll have an early morning tomorrow,” said Tom Vigna, marketing director at Boston Duck Tours. “They’ll remove the seats and install this flooring you see here, this roof slides up, some of them you have to remove and then the players who are much taller than I am can stand and celebrate with the fans.”

Vigna says luckily they have lots of experience with all the championships in Boston.

This will be their 13th parade.

The last one for the Celtics was in 2008.

Restaurant owners along the parade route are also busy, getting ready to host the big crowds.

