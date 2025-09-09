Here’s where Jaguars owner Shad Khan ranks on Forbes’ 2025 ‘400 Richest People in America’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan remains one of the richest people in America, according to Forbes’ 2025 ranking of the 400 Richest People in America.

Khan was ranked No. 74 with a net worth of $14.3 billion. In 2024, Khan was ranked No. 64; in 2023, Khan was No. 55.

His ranking may have decreased a bit, but his net worth has grown $1 billion in the past year from a net worth of $13.3 billion.

Forbes’ list of billionaires, released in April, listed Khan’s worth as $13.4 billion. Khan was ranked No. 175 on that list.

In August, Forbes valued the Jaguars at $5.6 billion, bringing them in at No. 28 on “The NFL’s Most Valuable Teams 2024.”

Khan paid $770 million for the Jaguars in 2011. In June 2024, the Jacksonville City Council approved a $1.4 billion deal for the Stadium of the Future renovations at Everbank Stadium.

Among NFL owners, five ranked ahead of Khan.

Rob Walton, Denver Broncos owner, and his family were ranked at No. 11 with a worth of $118 billion.

David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, was ranked at No. 41 with a worth of $23.7 billion.

Stanley Kroenke, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams, came in at No. 47 with a worth of $21.3 billion.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family came in at No. 50 with a worth of $19.6 billion.

Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, came in at No. 59 with a net worth of $17 billion.

Khan ranked ahead of seven NFL team owners:

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (No. 78, $13.8 billion)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank (No. 105, $11.4 billion)

Josh Harris, manager of the Washington Commanders ownership group (No. 109, $11 billion)

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (No. 153, $8.7 billion)

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson (No. 176, $7.9 billion)

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and his family (No. 191, $7.6 billion)

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown and his family (No. 301, $5 billion)

Khan, 75, first made his fortune as the owner of an auto parts company called Flex-N-Gate.

He bought the Jaguars in 2012. In 2013, he bought Fulham FC, a soccer club in England.

