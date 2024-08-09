Jaguars football is back! Here’s what you should know ahead of the first preseason game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Buckle up Jags fans! The wait is over! Jaguars football is officially back for that preseason game at home this weekend.

Fans are ready for some football even if it’s the preseason. However, before you head to the game, there are some things you should know.

First of all, it’s all kickoff at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Everbank Stadium against the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.

Fans will be able to stock up on merchandise at the Miller Electric Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow.

If you’re planning on showing out to the game, don’t forget your mobile parking passes, which need to be downloaded before you arrive.

Fans are encouraged to arrive plenty early with lots opening 4 hours before the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Also, be sure to familiarize yourself with the Stadium’s clear bag policy and be sure to catch the game at 7 p.m. on Action News Jax!

Our Action Sports Jax team will have full coverage for you tomorrow night. It starts at 6:30 p.m. with our pregame show. We’ll then carry the game live for you before breaking it all down after the clock hits zero on CBS47.

