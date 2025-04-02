Jaguars owner Shad Khan drops on Forbes’ Billionaires List rankings, net worth jumps by nearly 10%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Billionaire Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is no stranger to being ranked on Forbes lists.

On the publication’s 2025 World’s Billionaires List, released Wednesday, Khan’s net worth is a reported $13.4 billion.

The $13.4 billion figure is nearly the same as when Forbes ranked Khan among its 400 Richest People in America in October. Khan came in at No. 64 on that list.

Khan’s net worth is a slight bump up (nearly 10%) from 2024’s list -- his net worth at that time was $12.2 billion.

But he’s gone down in the billionaires rankings, going from No. 162 in 2024 to No. 175 in 2025.

Khan’s largest jump in wealth came in 2022-2023 when his net worth increased by 60% -- from $7.6 billion in 2022 to $12.1 billion in 2023.

Khan’s Iguana Investments finalized the purchase of Neptune Beach icons Lemon Bar and Seahorse Oceanfront Inn in August 2023.

Luxury hotel chain The Four Seasons announced in July 2023 that it would team up with Khan and Iguana Investments to develop the Shipyards property near EverBank Stadium.

His NFL team isn’t doing too shabby, either. On Forbes’ The NFL’s Most Valuable Teams, released in August, the Jaguars were ranked No. 26 with a value of $4.6 billion.

Khan, 74, first made his fortune as the owner of an auto parts company called Flex-N-Gate in Illinois.

He finalized his $770 million purchase of the Jaguars in 2012. In 2013, he bought Fulham FC, a soccer club in England. He also co-owns All Elite Wrestling, known as AEW, with his son Tony Khan. It is valued as the third-most valuable combat sports promotion, according to Forbes.

