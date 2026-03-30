Options vary for veteran QBs Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson

PHOENIX — Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson are still unsigned for the 2026 season.

Options vary for the four accomplished veteran quarterbacks.

The 42-year-old Rodgers can return to Pittsburgh and play for new coach Mike McCarthy if he doesn’t choose to retire. Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters Sunday he expects a decision from the four-time NFL MVP before the NFL draft next month.

Cousins finished last season strong, leading Atlanta to four straight wins down the stretch but the Falcons still missed the playoffs and coach Raheem Morris lost his job. The 37-year-old Cousins threw for 876 yards in those four games with seven touchdowns, two interceptions and had a 93.6 passer rating. Overall, he was 5-3 as a starter after opening the season backing up Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons hired coach Kevin Stefanski, signed Tua Tagovailoa and released Cousins, who will likely have to settle for a backup role somewhere unless another starter is injured in the offseason. He could end up in Pittsburgh if Rodgers retires and the Steelers want to turn to another veteran QB after going from Wilson in 2024 to Rodgers in 2025.

Stefanski said Tagovailoa and Penix will compete for the starting job in Atlanta. Penix, a first-round pick in 2024, is coming off surgery last November to repair a torn ACL and it's uncertain when he'll be ready to go.

“He has had great success in this league when doing a lot of things that we believe in,” Stefanski said of Tagovailoa. “He's looking for an opportunity and we can provide that.”

Garoppolo has an opportunity to go back to Los Angeles for a third season to play behind NFL MVP Matthew Stafford. If not, Cousins would be an option for the Rams and coach Sean McVay. They were together in Washington when McVay was the offensive coordinator.

Wilson began last season starting for the Giants and finished behind rookie Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. The 10-time Pro Bowl pick also is out of starting options and doesn't appear to be drawing much interest as a backup even though he was supportive of Dart in that role last season.

A.J. Brown’s future

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said “nothing’s changed” regarding Brown, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver who has been involved in trade speculation.

“A.J. is an Eagle,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles have listened to offers for the veteran and also signed veteran wideouts Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Elijah Moore, who was Brown’s roommate at Mississippi. Miami’s trade of Jaylen Waddle to Denver for a first-round pick along with a third and fourth raised the bar for A.J. Brown’s market value.

Switch for Lions' Penei Sewell

Lions coach Dan Campbell said three-time All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell is ready to switch over to the left side to protect Jared Goff’s blind side.

The Lions need to replace Taylor Decker, who was released. Sewell played left tackle at Oregon before Detroit selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Proposal withdrawn

The Browns withdrew their proposal that would allow teams to trade draft picks five years into the future instead of three, a person with knowledge of the decision told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Cleveland’s decision wasn’t announced.

Owners will be voting on other proposals by the NFL competition committee and a proposal from the Steelers about contacting players during the free agent negotiating period.

Any changes need to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 teams.

Josh Allen's recovery

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is no longer wearing a protective boot on his right foot after breaking a bone in it during a game in Week 16. The 2024 NFL MVP had surgery after Buffalo lost to Denver in overtime in the AFC divisional playoffs.

“His foot, I don’t want to say it’s 100 percent, but he’s good,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Monday. “When he gets back in April, we expect him to be full-go.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.