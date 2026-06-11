Somali ref Artan picked for showpiece UEFA game after being barred by US from World Cup

GENEVA — Somali referee Omar Artan who was barred by the United States from the World Cup was picked on Thursday for the showcase UEFA Super Cup game in August.

European soccer body UEFA said Artan will referee the Aug. 12 game between Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, the Europa League winner. The game will be in Salzburg, Austria.

“Football is made to connect people and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills,” UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said in a statement.

Artan got a hero's welcome returning to Somalia on Wednesday, days after he was refused entry in Miami and questioned for 11 hours by U.S. authorities despite being picked by FIFA for World Cup duty. He was sent away on a flight to Turkey.

U.S. officials claimed Artan had connections to terror organizations, though without providing proof.

Artan's treatment heightened concerns about U.S. immigration policy around the World Cup that was criticized by the United Nations ' top human rights official on Wednesday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday it was powerless to prevent Artan's ordeal, and "we need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces.”

The 34-year-old referee was judged the best in Africa last season and worked the decisive game in the continent's Champions League final last month.

Čeferin said UEFA worked on the plan with the Confederation of African Football and its president Patrice Motsepe. Čeferin and Motsepe both are FIFA vice presidents.

"Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire people of the African continent extremely proud," Motsepe said in the UEFA statement.

"This is a great honor for Omar Artan and for African referees and is also an excellent example of football bringing together and uniting people from Africa and Europe and worldwide,” Motsepe said, hours before his native South Africa opened the World Cup against co-host Mexico. They play at the storied Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

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