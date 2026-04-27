Trevor Bauer dominates with a 7-inning no-hitter for Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks

LANCASTER, Pa. — Former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer tossed a no-hitter for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League against the Lancaster Stormers on Sunday.

Bauer (1-0) allowed just one baserunner in seven innings and struck out seven on 84 pitches, 54 strikes. The 35-year-old right-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced.

Bauer gave up a one-out walk to Kevin Watson Jr., and he followed by retiring the next five hitters to finish off the third no-hitter in Ducks' history.

The Ducks won, 13-0.

Bauer has been trying to revive his big-league career after serving a 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He was never charged with a crime in the matter, and civil claims against him were settled.

Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023. He pitched in Japan in 2023 and ’25, sandwiched around one season with Diablos Rojos in the Mexican Baseball League in ’24.

Bauer was 4-10 with a 4.41 ERA with Yokohama last year. He was named the Mexican Baseball League's pitcher of the year in 2024.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.