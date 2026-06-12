Visa denial sidelines Thomas Partey for Ghana’s World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto

TORONTO — Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will not play in his team's World Cup opener Wednesday after Canada denied his visa application while he awaits trial in London on multiple charges of rape.

FIFA said Friday in a statement that the 32-year-old Partey won’t be able to travel from his team's base camp in Smithfield, Rhode Island, for Ghana's opening match with Panama in Toronto.

“His visa application has been refused by the Canadian government,” the governing body of world soccer said. “FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

The Ghana soccer association did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement that every person wanting to come to Canada is assessed individually “based on the facts available and the law that applies.”

"Canada is proud to be a host country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is working to facilitate a successful event while maintaining the safety and security of Canadians," the IRCC said in the statement. “Canada has been consistent that hosting major events does not change Canada’s immigration laws.”

Partey was traveling back to Ghana's base camp in Rhode Island after his visa denial. He will be able to play June 23 when Ghana plays England in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Ghana concludes group play June 27 against Croatia in Philadelphia.

Partey is scheduled to stand trial in November or later on allegations dating to his time with English club Arsenal from 2020-25. Partey, who now plays in Spain for Villarreal, has pleaded not guilty.

A second World Cup player, Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, is awaiting trial on similar charges in Paris.

Ghana is making its fifth appearance in the last six World Cups.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.