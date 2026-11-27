NASSAU, Bahamas — JuJu Watkins had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, Jazzy Davidson also scored 15 points and No. 4 USC beat Saint Joseph's 71-55 on Friday at the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Watkins added five assists and two steals for the Trojans (6-1), who never trailed in the game. Saniyah Hall had 13 points and Sara Okeke scored 10.

Gabby Casey led Saint Joseph's (4-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Maddy Potts made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Hall scored seven points before Davidson hit a 3-pointer to make it 16-2 midway through the first quarter, and the Trojans led by double figures for more than 36 minutes to the finish. USC used a 16-2 opening run in the second quarter to take its biggest lead at 41-14 with a couple of minutes left before halftime.

The Hawks shot 37% (23 of 63) from the field, made 5 of 17 from 3-point range and were just 4 of 9 from the foul line.

Up next

USC: Plays Iowa State on Sunday.

Saint Joseph's: Plays No. 20 Illinois on Sunday.

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