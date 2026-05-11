The World Cup begins in one month and here's when the top teams are announcing their final rosters

LONDON — The World Cup is one month away and it's almost time for coaches of the record 48 competing nations to finalize their squads as they weigh up injury concerns and form.
Here are the dates when the top teams are scheduled to name their 26-man rosters for the tournament being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.
FIFA expects to announce the official squad lists on June 2.
France
May 14
Belgium
May 15
Brazil
May 18
Portugal
May 19
Morocco
May 21
Germany
May 21
England
May 22
Spain
May 25
Netherlands
May 25
United States
May 26
Argentina
May 30
Mexico
June 1
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