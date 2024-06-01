FDOT hosting open house this week for Henricks Avenue, San Marco Boulevard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will host a construction open house this coming Tuesday for the Hendricks Avenue at San Marco Boulevard intersection improvements project.

People wishing to participate are invited to drop by the FDOT Jacksonville Urban Office Training Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The informal open house will allow the public to learn about upcoming construction and discuss details with members of the project team. The open house will also be accessible online at nflroads.com/vph.

In addition to milling and resurfacing, project upgrades include a realignment of the crossing for bikes and pedestrians through the intersection. There will also be new traffic signals, new roadway lighting, pedestrian safety upgrades, bike lane enhancements, widening of the roadway and sidewalks, new signage and other incidental construction.

FDOT said it would provide more details at the meeting.

