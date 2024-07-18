FHP: Lanes on northbound side of Buckman Bridge closing down in shifts for death investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said it’s closing down the northbound side of the Buckman Bridge for a police investigation.

FHP said it’s doing a follow-up investigation on a traffic death that happened on the bridge.

It will first close the right 2 lanes of the northbound side to collect evidence and will transition to the left 2 lanes when investigators are done with the right side.

Limited lane use should only last about 2 hours, but FHP said the process could take until noon. The investigation started at 9 a.m.

