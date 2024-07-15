JEA crews need crane to fix Mandarin water main break, lanes closed through next weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews continue to repair a water main break on San Jose Boulevard between Old River Road and Clair Lane.

JEA said crews will need to use a crane to complete the work, so the 2 southbound lanes from Plummer Cove Road to Old River Road and the 2 northbound lanes from Rickey Road to Claire Lane will be closed.

The work will continue through next weekend.

