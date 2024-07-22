JEA opens northbound lanes of San Jose Blvd, continuing water main break repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA said that as of 5 a.m., all northbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard are open following water main break repairs.

It has been 16 days since a water main break shut down traffic between Old River Road and Claire Lane. Action News Jax has been following the impact it has had on residents in the area.

JEA said that the southbound lanes are still closed for asphalt restoration, which JEA said should be finished by the afternoon’s commute.

