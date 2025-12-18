Buresh Blog: Christmas... Winter Solstice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Lots of travel through the New Year. First Alert Weather Updates * here * ... download the First Alert Weather app.

For travel by air - go to the FAA ... for travel by road * here * (Federal Highway Administration)... travel conditions by state * here *

Christmas in Jacksonville:

Dreaming of a White Christmas?... & percent of the U.S. with a White Christmas since 2012:

Sunday, Dec. 21 is the winter solstice. It’s one of the shortest days of the year although the truly shortest days in Jacksonville are the first couple of weeks of Dec. Sunrise in Jacksonville is 7:19am, sunset is 5:31pm = 10 hours & 12 minutes of daylight (vs. 12 hours & 7 min. of daylight on the summer equinox in June). Remember the seasons are caused by the tilt - 23.5 degrees - of the earth’s axis (not the distance from the sun as the earth is closest to the sun in January).