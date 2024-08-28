Buresh Blog: Disaster tax holiday... Sea surface temps... Wet August... September averages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network. Scan below &/or click * here *:

As we approach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, check out “Talking the Tropics With Mike” - updated every day during the hurricane season.

In anticipation of the peak of the hurricane season, a second disaster preparedness tax holiday went into effect Aug. 24th & will continue through Fri., Sept. 6th.

Sea surface temps. continue well above average across the Atlantic as we move into September. There has been some cooling along our (Fl./Ga.) coast vs. July, but that puts water temps. just about where they should be for this time of year (mid 80s). There has been some rapid cooling over the far Southeast Atlantic just north of the equator but the main development region (MDR) remains warm & above avg.

Meanwhile, the equatorial Pacific continues to cool as the developing La Nina takes hold. (Also note the upwelling/cooler temps. from Hawaii to west of Mexico due to recent tropical cyclone activity as well as the W. Pacific south of Japan due to recent typhoons.)

So where are all the Atlantic hurricanes so far this season?? Well - first & foremost - the season goes all the way through Nov. 30th. We’re only at the half way point not to mention about two-thirds of the named storms in an Atlantic season typically form in September & October. But even if the back half of the season is active, chances are the numbers will not reach some of the seasonal forecasts. And - lastly - in the end... the severity of a season will be measured by any tropical cyclone landfalls & how strong & impactful those landfalls are.

We are coming off a WET August across NE Fl. & SE Ga. - the 6th wettest Aug. on record at JIA going back to 1871. A little less than half of the foot plus of rain fell in association with “Debby”:

We turn the calendar to September as we end "meteorological" summer. It's the last month of our "wet season" & we lose nearly one hour of daylight(!). Averages for JIA: