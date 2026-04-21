Buresh Blog: Drought outlook... Earth Day... PurpleStride

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The beat goes on - a major long term drought & very high wildfire danger across NE Florida & SE Georgia. The question at this point is when might the area get some widespread much needed rain. While a front looks to be in the area near the end of April which may increase rainfall, the true answer is probably going to be the start of the wet season. The *average* date for the start of the wet season is June 1st, but the date can vary a great deal several weeks either way. But more than half of Jacksonville’s annual rainfall falls - on average - from June through September.

Indeed the drought outlooks from NOAA (National Integrated Drought Information System) indicates the likelihood of “improvement” through June 30th. This would be largely predicated on climate - in other words - the start of the wet season:

Photo below is of the Clay/Putnam Co. wildfire from “BradenWX”:

Wildfire Prevention Tips:

• Obey all local guidance and use extreme caution with any outdoor burning

• Avoid activities that create sparks or open flames

• Properly dispose of cigarettes—never throw them from a vehicle

• Don’t park vehicles on dry grass, as hot exhaust can ignite fires

Earth Day - April 22nd -a celebration of cleaning up mother earth now in its 56th year. Earth Day is far more than “fighting climate change” - it’s a broader effort in my opinion - cleaner air, cleaner water, less pollution, smarter & alternative energy choices, protecting/enhancing wildlife, marine life, rivers, oceans, city, county, state & national parks & habitat preservation just to name a few. I don’t really understand why it’s a hot potato issue - a cleaner/healthier earth is better for everyone & seems logical to me rather than controversial. Leaving our planet in better shape for future generations is a worthwhile vision & endeavor for all ages, for the ages. Find celebrations * here *... local events/celebrations (Reddit) * here *.

Sat., April 25th is “PurpleStride” in Jacksonville. I’ll again emcee the event at Treat Oak Park downtown. The opening ceremony is early so temps. will still be pleasant & the walk will begin by 9:30am. Come one, come all. I am always at PurpleStride in memory of mom who died in 2008 after just a nine month battle - a remarkably graceful one - against cancer of the pancreas. You can read about her/my journey * here * - “A Very Personal Journey: My Mom’s Fight Against Terminal Cancer”. You can donate to my mom’s team Connie ”Real Fine" * here *. However you might participate - thank you in advance.