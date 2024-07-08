Local

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas as Category 1 storm

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says Hurricane Beryl has made landfall near Matagorda, Texas.

The storm officially made landfall at 4:55 a.m. as a Category 1 hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving north at about 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The maximum central pressure is 979 mb.

Matagorda, Texas is recording dangerous storm surges and strong winds. Flash flooding is expected in that area.

Hurricane Beryl is the first hurricane to hit the U.S. in the 2024 Hurricane Season.

There will be no local impacts from Beryl.

