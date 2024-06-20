Red flags fly at local beaches as low pressure system brings strong rip currents, rough seas

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says there is a high rip current risk and rough seas at the beaches today.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says the rough waters are part of the low-pressure system headed towards our area off the Atlantic. Tropical weather is expected to peak Friday and continue into the weekend.

Action News Jax’s Logan MacDonald was at Jacksonville Beach this morning assessing the conditions. He had a chance to catch up with some beachgoers earlier who outlined what they’re doing to safely enjoy the beaches as red flags fly today.

“You got to swim sideways, but [the rip currents] are very dangerous. So, I’ll check out the lifeguards for sure, but I always take note when they go in for the day. I’ll consider not swimming deep when they’re out,” Berry Somervell told Action News Jax.

