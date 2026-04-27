Take Your Mother figure to VyStar ballpark For A Jumbo Shrimp Game!

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at VyStar Ballpark! Enter Below for a chance to win a 4 Pack of tickets!

Treat Mom to the ultimate pregame picnic from 1–2:30PM featuring a delicious buffet with wraps, quiche, summer salad, chicken & waffles, sweet treats, and more.

Each package includes three mimosa tickets and a special stemless Jumbo Shrimp wine glass Mom can take home. DETAILS & TICKETS HERE

The fun continues with Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, including catch on the field, face painting, and balloon animals for the kids. After the game, let the little ones run the bases and feel like the pros. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation, family fun, and baseball—make this Mother’s Day one to remember!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/22/26 – 05/05/26. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: Enter On The EASY 1029 App, or EASY1029.com. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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