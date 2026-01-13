Gen Z Has A New Name For ‘Karen’

Gen Z is quietly moving on from “Karen” and replacing it with “Jessica.”

The Karen meme once described entitled, rude behavior, but as it became tied to Gen X and faded in relevance, TikTok users started looking for an update. Enter Jessica — now popping up in jokes, skits, and comment sections as the new stand-in for the same attitude, with “Ashley” sometimes mentioned as a backup.

The name’s popularity makes it easy meme material, and while some users swear it fits based on “experience,” real Jessicas are already pushing back.