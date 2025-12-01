STILL EATING THANKSGIVING DINNER? Here’s When You Should Stop Eating Leftovers

Anybody else tired of Thanksgiving dinner for leftovers?

Yes, Thanksgiving has come and gone and if you are like me, I don’t think I could take another plate of turkey, dressing etc. and it is time to really consider cleaning out the fridge of leftovers. One thing I have learned when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner is just as much as you plan on cooking you also need a plan on what to do with the leftovers.

So, according to our friends at FoodSafety they wanted to give us tips on preserving leftovers and when to discard.

The 2 Hour Rule: That is the window of time you have for all perishable items should be refrigerated coming out the oven or refrigerator.

Small and Shallow Containers: I have learned a valuable lesson from having Tupperware, you can store any food remaining in them until the MONDAY after Thanksgiving or in the freezer.

The 4 Day Rule: That is how much time you must consider it safe to eat any remaining food from Thanksgiving. If you freeze them the food will be safer to consume, but the quality will slowly decrease.

For more tips and information you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or click here.