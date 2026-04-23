Louisiana governor says there's an active shooter at mall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The governor of Louisiana said there’s an “active shooter scene” Thursday at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

“I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area,” Gov. Jeff Landry said on social media.

Landry said he and his wife are grateful for a quick response by police. No other details were disclosed.

Mall spokesperson Lindsay Kahn confirmed a shooting happened but referred other questions to police.

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