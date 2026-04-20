104.5 WOKV has your last chance to win FREE tickets to see Journey!

Journey

104.5 WOKV is giving you a chance to score FREE tickets to see Journey at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, on May 16, 2026!

JOURNEY is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. They have continued to tour and record into the 21st century, firing on all cylinders and making sure their fans will never stop believin’. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 Top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums. The Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified holders.

All you need to do is enter down below or on the FREE 104.5 WOKV APP.

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Get hyped for the show with these fits!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/20/26 – 05/10/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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