Celebrate Mother’s Day with a FREE 4 pack of tickets to The Jumbo Shrimp Sunday Family FUNday!

Jumbo Shrimp

104.5 WOKV wants to send you to see the Jumbo Shrimp take on the Charlotte Knights May 10th, 2026 at VyStar Ballpark. All you need to do to win a 4 pack of tickets is sign up down below or on the free 104.5 WOKV App!

Enter right here!

Game Highlight: Mother’s Day

Take your favorite Mother figure to VyStar ballpark to celebrate her with the Jumbo Shrimp!

Game Highlight: Mother’s Day Mimosas

Game Highlight: Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday

Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus each Sunday will feature complimentary, PRE-GAME, face painting and balloon animals! | Presented By Baptist Health

Game Highlight: Kids Round the Bases

Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida | Presented By Goodwill Industries of North Florida

Tickets to the Jumbo Shrimp available at MLB.Tickets.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 04/22/26 – 05/05/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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