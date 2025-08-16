Day 2 of the 11th Care-a-Thon continues on 104.5 FM - Call 855-636-6877

The 11th Careathon, presented by Duval Asphalt, benefitting the Child Cancer Fund of Northeast Florida takes place August 15th & 16th.

We will bring stories of courage, hope and survival - along with celebrity appearances and other surprises along the way. Since 2015, Careathon has raised more than $2 million for the Child Cancer Fund.

There are several ways to give:

Call 855-636-6877 during the broadcast (5:00 am August 15 - 5:00 pm August 16th)

Text WOKV to 707070

Make a one-time or recurring donation to the Child Cancer Fund

Bid in the Careathon auction (winning bids are donated to Child Cancer Fund)

Total amount raised: $374,000

11AM Saturday:

Eddie Farah is live from Care-a-Thon and MATCHING ALL DONATIONS during Legal Live.

Stream the show live by clicking on this link.

Care-a-Thon 2025: Legal Live with Eddie Farah (WOKV)

10AM:

Mike Ellis and Brittany Lane with Madden Advisory Services broadcast Smart Money live from Care-a-Thon.

9AM:

We’re into Day 2 with great momentum but we need more help for local families. Please consider a donation at 855-636-6877.

Day 2 of Careathon We're back at Nemours Children's Health for a second day of Careathon. Call 855-636-6877 or text WOKV to 707070.

5PM Hour Highlights:

This hour’s special guests: Jennifer Garrett (Duval Asphalt/CCF Board); Parson Family; Suggs Family; Risher Family

Take a look at some of the faces of the Care-a-Thon family that joined Saturday’s broadcast 💛

Our Care-a-Thon first started to forever fund the Child Life Specialist position at Nemours, staffed by Miss Joli. 11 years later, that goal was met and exceeded, and Joli is still making the cancer journey of local children so much easier.

2025 WOKV Care-a-Thon

4PM Hour Highlights:

The Barretta Family, Kramer Family, and Birt Family join Rich and Clark Howard on the broadcast. Jax Therapy & Jacksonville Center for Sexual Health are matching donations until 5pm.

3PM Hour Highlights:

Eden Sutherland joins the broadcast with her daughter Eden to update us on her cancer journey and the importance of the Child Cancer Fund.

Eden Sutherland joins the broadcast with her daughter Eden to update us on her cancer journey and the importance of the Child Cancer Fund.

2PM Hour Highlights:

This hour’s special guests: Dr. Andrew Collier (Division Chief, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Nemours/CCF Board Member); Traci Pacifico (Greyson’s mom); Heather Sambito; Bentley Bescript

1PM Hour Highlights:

This hour’s special guests: Ruppert-Richendollar Family (CCF Ambassadors); Bobby Newell, The Local; Feras, Amazon Jax7; Pamela Bowers & Kristin Saunders (Clinical Social Workers, Oncology, Nemours)

“This is a cause that makes surviving feel like thriving” Kathleen Patti, self proclaimed “Care-a-Thon kid”.

"This is a cause that makes surviving feel like thriving" Kathleen Patti, self proclaimed "Care-a-Thon kid".

12PM Hour Highlights:

This hour’s special guests: Mike Ellis & Brittany Lane (Madden Advisory Services); Chris Richardson, Jim Thelen, and Charity Rabe (Demons Behind Me- shirts and hats)

The Richardson family also joins the broadcast to share Brynley’s 3 year battle with childhood cancer. Sadly, Brylney lost her battle against cancer last August.

At the 2024 Care-a-Thon Heather called into the broadcast from across the street while friends and family were surrounding Brynley with love and support during her final days.

“Anytime you see a butterfly, just think of my precious little three year old, Brynley”

Brynley Piper Richardson 07/07/23

11AM Hour Highlights:

This hour’s special guests: Sarah Kurtz (VyStar); Susan Lee (Camp Boggy Creek); Tami-Jo Riley (Modern Woodmen); Chris (Royal Palm)

Julia Orellana from VyStar joined the broadcast to share her daughter’s story.

Julia Orellana joins the broadcast to speak about her daughter's experience with the Child Cancer Fund.

Royal Palm donated a Wine & Cheese Tasting at Royal Palm Village Wine & Tapas to Care-a-Thon auction. To place a bid on this and other items visit our online auction.

10AM Hour Highlights:

Stacy Hicks and daughter, Cambree, and the Bryan Family joined the broadcast to share their story.

In 2022 Cambree was diagnosed and the Child Cancer Fund stepped in immediately to assist financially and make all the hard experiences a little easier. To hear more about the Hicks’ family cancer journey click here.

On July 23rd, at the age of 12, Cambree rang the bell to complete her cancer journey.

Sheriff T.K. Waters also joined Rich and Kristine to challenge his fellow colleagues to call in and donate to support the cause.

Lee Smith, The Players, shared some fond memories of how the Child Cancer Fund has helped children in the community over the years. The Players is our cowbell sponsor and every donation over $1,000 will get a cowbell ring in the Seaside Claims call center.

Cancer doesn’t discriminate, even affecting the CMG family. OJ (“Other Jacob”) shares how his family is dealing with his daughter’s leukemia diagnosis, and how the Child Cancer Fund is helping them along the way.

9AM Hour Highlights:

Katie Anderson and her son, Griffin, joined the broadcast to share their cancer journey and how the CCF helped their family when they were commuting from St. Augustine.

Mayor Donna Deegan proclaimed August 15th & 16th as Care-a-Thon Days.

8AM Hour Highlights:

Melinda Sowers with Chick-fil-a Atlantic & Hodges and Chick-fil-a Atlantic & Kernan has pledged $50,000 to Care-a-Thon!