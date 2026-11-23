Enter for a chance to win tickets to The Players at TPC Sawgrass on March 9-13th

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP is coming back, and we have your chance to win tickets to The Players at TPC Sawgrass on March 9-13th! Just enter daily down below!

Golf fans in Northeast Florida can officially start planning for next year’s The Players Championship.

The Players

Enter for a chance to win tickets now:

Tickets for the 2027 tournament are officially on sale as the championship returns to the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass March 9-14, 2027:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [11/23/26 – 03/07/27]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.