Enter for a chance to win tickets to watch the Jax Sharks VS NM Chupacabras!

Jax Sharks

We want to give you the chance to watch the Jacksonville Sharks vs NM Chupacabras on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Jacksonville Sharks are celebrating all the amazing teachers, administrators, and school staff who make a difference every day! Join us for Education Appreciation Night, presented by UNF, as we honor our local educators with a special BOGO ticket offer — buy one ticket, get one free!

Show off your school spirit and rep your colors — whether you’re proud of your elementary, middle, or high school, this night is for you! And if you’re part of Osprey Nation, make sure to wear blue, gray, or white and show your UNF pride loud and proud.

Don’t miss an action-packed halftime performance by Showtime USA, plus a special Teacher of the Year presentation as we recognize the outstanding educators making an impact in our community.

Want to get extra tickets? Purchase them now at ticketmaster.com!

Enter for a chance to win!

Get ready for the game...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [04/20/26 – 04/29/26]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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