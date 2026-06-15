Enter for a chance to win tickets to watch the Jax Sharks VS SD Strike Force!

Jax Sharks

We want to give you the chance to watch the Jacksonville Sharks vs San Diego Strike Force on June 28th, 2026 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Get ready to paint The Tank RED! The Jacksonville Sharks are turning up the energy for Red Out Night.

Show your Sharks pride and join thousands of fans in wearing red as we light up the stands and cheer on our team. The louder, the prouder, the REDder. Let’s make this a sea of Sharks spirit!

1000 Fans will receive a RED LED light stick giveaway, so we can glow together and bring the energy all night long.

Plus, don’t miss an exciting halftime game by First Coast Flight Flag Football!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the most electrifying Red Out in Sharks history because when the fans go red, the Sharks go full throttle!

Thanks to 104.5 WOKV, enter now down below for a chance to win tickets or on the FREE 104.5 WOKV App!

ENTER HERE!

Want to get extra tickets? Purchase them now at ticketmaster.com!

Get ready for the game...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 06/15/26 – 06/24/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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