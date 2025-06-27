Community takes fight against morgue to federal court in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Neighbors in Brentwood are demanding a federal judge stop a morgue from being built near an elementary school in their community. The morgue is planned for Golfair Boulevard, across the street from the KIPP school. The Metro Gardens Neighborhood Association claims the morgue violates many city zoning regulations. They also say a morgue would hurt property values, peoples’ health, and even the local environment. A protest is scheduled later this morning outside the federal courthouse in Downtown Jacksonville.

Governor DeSantis’ administration is racing ahead with construction of a makeshift immigration detention facility, dubbed Alligator Alcatraz. A string of portable generators and dump trucks loaded with fill dirt streamed into the site yesterday. The state plans to build a compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers and other temporary buildings at the county-owned airfield located in the Big Cypress National Preserve. Indigenous leaders are condemning the state’s plans to build what’s been dubbed “ Alligator Alcatraz ” on their homelands. Native Americans can trace their roots to the area back thousands of years. They’re planning to gather at the site tomorrow to stage a demonstration highlighting why the area is “sacred” and should be protected, not destroyed.

The Senate faces a weekend of work on the President’s Big, Beautiful Bill. A key Medicaid provision in the bill was found to violate Senate rules by the Senate Parliamentarian. Trump says there are “hundreds of things” in the emerging package of tax breaks, spending cuts and bolstered money to carry out his mass deportation plans.

Comedy icon Adam Sandler is launching his “You’re My Best Friend” tour in Jacksonville. His 30-city North American run kicks off on September 5th at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The tour includes back-to-back stops in Tampa, Miami, and Estero. Tickets go on sale to the general public at Noon today.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot & humid with daily storms. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says sunshine to start the day heats us up into the 90s. Both sea breezes move inland today providing the focus for afternoon storms. The main areas to watch will be near I-95 & Hwy 301 this afternoon & evening. Storms will drift eastward toward I-95/beaches and we may have some rain lingering past sunset. The weather pattern is pretty stagnant & unchanging going forward. Each day will have heat & humidity with afternoon & evening storms. I-95 & the beaches will be in play for storms each day through next week.

