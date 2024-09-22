15-year-old swimmer missing in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Officials spent Saturday evening searching for a missing 15-year-old swimmer.

UPDATE, 8:01 p.m.: Jacksonville Beach police told Action News Jax the search has been called off for the night. They are unsure yet if there are plans to search on Sunday.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the swimmer has been missing for more than an hour as of 6:30 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence in the 500 block of the Beach Proper South.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, Jacksonville Beach Police Department, JSO Air Unit, JSO Marine Unit, Jacksonville Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard are all on the scene.

The swimmer is described as a Black male, 5′8, and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and red swim trunks.

