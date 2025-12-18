JEA receives $20 million state grant to rebuild Normandy Village Wastewater System

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Commerce has awarded a $20 million grant to JEA, on behalf of the Normandy Village community, to support the rebuilding of its wastewater infrastructure.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funding during a press conference Tuesday in Sebring as part of $311 million in grants awarded to infrastructure projects across Florida.

The grant follows a September court decision appointing JEA as receiver of the Normandy Village Utilities water and sewer systems to ensure safe and reliable service for approximately 1,325 customers. Since taking over operations, JEA has been providing water and wastewater services while managing systems that require significant repairs and long-term investment.

“We appreciate the support from Gov. DeSantis and Department of Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly as we assist in rebuilding the Normandy Village community,” said JEA Managing Director and CEO Vickie Cavey. “This grant will go a long way toward helping us support critical infrastructure and safeguard public health and the environment.”

JEA is receiving the funding through the Florida Department of Commerce’s Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program, which uses federal Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery funds to help local governments restore and strengthen essential infrastructure following disasters.

According to JEA, assessments conducted since it was appointed receiver have identified multiple critical deficiencies within the Normandy Village wastewater system. These include failing gravity sewer mains, compromised manholes and a wastewater treatment facility that is no longer viable for safe rehabilitation.

The grant funding will support major infrastructure improvements aimed at protecting the environment and ensuring the long-term health and safety of Normandy Village customers.

