3 Big Things to Know for Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Jacksonville, Fl — Three Big Things to Know for Wednesday, September 3, 2025:

The Duval County School headquarters is another step closer to moving off the Southbank. The school board yesterday voted to begin the process of purchasing a building in Baymeadows. The purchasing group plans to build a retirement community after tearing down the Southbank building.

Six people are in jail after police found more than 7,000 potentially deadly doses of fentanyl during a drug bust. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began after a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity at two different homes on Nussbaum Drive in the Jacksonville Heights area. Detectives spent months building up a case for search warrants of the two houses. Six people are facing charges after detectives seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and 9 firearms.

St. Johns County is investing more to support an annual holiday tradition. The county commission yesterday approved $850,000 in funding for St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights Christmas celebration. The money will help the city pay for its security and parking costs. The city had requested $1.2 million, but this is still more than it got last year.

First Alert Weather: Mainly dry with building heat into the weekend. It’s a dry morning commute for Jacksonville. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. A brief shower coming off the Atlantic is possible along the coast to about I-95. We are near or just above 90 degrees inland over the rest of the week and into the weekend.

TROPICS: No active storms. A tropical wave is southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the West Coast of Africa and could develop in the long-range over the open ocean. The next name is Gabrielle.

Thanks for the memories: A beloved Jacksonville BBQ restaurant is closing for good after nearly seven decades. Jenkins Quality Barbecue will be closing its doors for good. “It breaks my heart to know that they’re closing,” said loyal Jenkins customer Alisa Hill. The restaurant chain posted a message to its Facebook page saying all three Jenkins locations will be closing later this month due to “rising costs of food and labor, shifting consumer trends and supply chain issues.” Doors officially close September 30th.

Breaking overnight: A man was shot and killed inside a home in the Pine Forest neighborhood. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man in his early 40s was killed late Tuesday night. JSO says two people were being questioned, but so far, no arrests have been announced. Action News Jax Finn Carlin spoke with a neighbor moments before updating the story on Jacksonville’s Morning News.

