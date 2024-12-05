Amazon’s new Jax warehouse at Craig Airport impacts Atlantic Blvd. traffic, road construction, jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amazon opened it newest warehouse in Jacksonville in October. The 180,866-square-foot delivery center created 100 new jobs, Amazon told Action News Jax. Along with new workers and a massive fleet of vehicles comes more traffic on the busy stretch of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.

The 80-acre property, located at 450 General Doolittle Drive, is at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport at northeast Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road.

Amazon told Action News Jax that it worked closely with the Florida Department of Transportation and the City of Jacksonville to implement significant improvements to Atlantic Boulevard. The construction taking place on the roadway is, “All based on a comprehensive, peer-reviewed traffic analysis, the project includes roadway enhancements and traffic signal optimization,” said Greg Rios, Amazon public relations specialist. “We also identified key congestion points and peak traffic hours, outlining a strategic approach to streamline traffic flow around the new facility.”

The road improvements include synchronized traffic lights, expanded turn lanes at critical intersections, and improved signage, Amazon said.

Those improvements can’t come fast enough for Alejandro Gutierrez. “It’s a nightmare, especially trying to get home after working all day,” he said Wednesday while sitting in his car. “It can be a little hectic. A little crazy.

The new roadway is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2025, Amazon said.

Amazon jobs

Employees at Amazon’s new Jacksonville delivery station, workers sort packages according to its route, and a delivery driver loads the package onto their delivery vehicle before it arrives to the customer’s front door, according to Amazon.

Hourly employees currently earn an average pay of over $22 per hour across Amazon’s customer fulfillment and transportation networks, according to Amazon.

