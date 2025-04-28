Amelia Island nominated for ‘Best Summer Travel Destination’ in the U.S.

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — A Northeast Florida island is up for “Best Summer Travel Destination” in the U.S.

Amelia Island is one of 20 places that USA TODAY readers can vote on for the 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

USA TODAY cited the island’s “pristine beaches” and “charming historic district” as some of the reasons to visit.

Visitors can also enjoy events like outdoor concerts, activities like kayaking, and dine on fresh seafood.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This Nassau County gem is no stranger to recognition. Amelia Island has previously been honored by the likes of Global Traveler magazine and Condé Nast Traveler.

You can vote for Amelia Island once per day until voting ends on Monday, May 12 at noon ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.