1 child killed and 1 person injured after Mississippi police shoot at car

A child is dead and another person wounded after a Mississippi police officer shot at a vehicle while responding to a shoplifting call, authorities say.

The shooting happened Sunday after three people, including the child, got into a vehicle after exiting a Walmart in Senatobia, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting.

As police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver drove toward them and almost hit an officer, according to the bureau. An officer then shot at the vehicle, which drove away.

The three people in the vehicle drove to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. MBI did not provide details on the child's age or manner of death.

“As the investigation progresses and facts are verified, we will share as much information as possible,” the Senatobia Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The department did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' inquiries.

The Tate County Sheriff's Office, which was also present during the shooting, declined to comment.

Walmart said it is working with law enforcement during the investigation.

“We’re saddened by what took place at our Senatobia, MS, store,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement.

Senatobia is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

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