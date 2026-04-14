Bonkerz Comedy Series coming to Hyatt Regency Riverfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More stand-up comedy is coming to Jacksonville. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announced its partnership with Bonkerz Comedy Productions for the launch of the Bonkerz Comedy Series.

“We are excited to partner with the legendary team with Bonkerz Comedy Productions to launch a new comedy series in the heart of downtown Jacksonville,” said Kate De Master, the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. “The shows will transform our hotel into a vibrant comedy club experience, giving guests a chance to enjoy top touring talent alongside great food and beverage offerings, with a brand-new entertainment experience in the heart of downtown.”

Shows will take place on select Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Seating is limited, and guests are encouraged to arrive an hour before showtime. Guests 21 and older are allowed to enter.

Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 day of show, with a two-item minimum per person.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announced the following comics for the upcoming series:

Carmen Vallone - May 9: A high-energy , stand-up comedian known for observational humor and appearances on Last Comic Standing, HBO, CBS, and Jamie Kennedy’s Heckler

A high-energy stand-up comedian known for observational humor and appearances on Last Comic Standing, HBO, CBS, and Jamie Kennedy’s Heckler Mr. Mike Rivera - May 30: A fast-paced stand-up comedian blending classroom experience with comedy, seen on HBO and Showtime, winner of The View’s Most Hilarious Teacher Competition, and tours with The Bored Teachers Summer Comedy Tour

A fast-paced stand-up comedian blending classroom experience with comedy, seen on HBO and Showtime, winner of The View’s Most Hilarious Teacher Competition, and tours with The Bored Teachers Summer Comedy Tour Kojo Prince - June 13: A seasoned stand-up comedian with a polished delivery and decades of stage experience, seen on Showtime, Comedy Time Network, and Roku’s LMAO

A seasoned stand-up comedian with a polished delivery and decades of stage experience, seen on Showtime, Comedy Time Network, and Roku’s LMAO Eugene Torres - July 3: A dynamic stand-up comedian known for relatable storytelling and a strong stage presence, host of The Wepa Warrior Podcast, and seen on FOX’s The Floor and more

You can find more information on the Bonkerz Comedy website.

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