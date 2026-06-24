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BREAKING: Barge strikes Shands Bridge, leading to closure

By Rich Jones
Shands Bridge repairs (Sky Action News Jax)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV is following breaking news in Clay County. The Shands Bridge is temporarily closed due to a barge striking the structure.

Out of an abundance of caution, bridge inspectors are onsite conducting a thorough assessment.

The Shands Bridge will reopen as soon as it is inspected and deemed safe for travel.

It’s not clear if the barge is part of the construction of a new bridge over the St. Johns River as part of the First Coast Expressway.

This is a developing story, listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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