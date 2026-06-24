BREAKING: Barge strikes Shands Bridge, leading to closure

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV is following breaking news in Clay County. The Shands Bridge is temporarily closed due to a barge striking the structure.
Out of an abundance of caution, bridge inspectors are onsite conducting a thorough assessment.
The Shands Bridge will reopen as soon as it is inspected and deemed safe for travel.
It’s not clear if the barge is part of the construction of a new bridge over the St. Johns River as part of the First Coast Expressway.
This is a developing story, listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates.
▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews
[ Read more local news from WOKV ]
Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.
©2026 Cox Media Group