BREAKING: Barge strikes Shands Bridge, leading to closure

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV is following breaking news in Clay County. The Shands Bridge is temporarily closed due to a barge striking the structure.

Out of an abundance of caution, bridge inspectors are onsite conducting a thorough assessment.

The Shands Bridge will reopen as soon as it is inspected and deemed safe for travel.

It’s not clear if the barge is part of the construction of a new bridge over the St. Johns River as part of the First Coast Expressway.

This is a developing story, listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates.

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