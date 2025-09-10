Local

Breaking: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office involved in shooting in south St. Augustine

Deputy-involved shooting in St. Johns County (Logan MacDonald/Logan MacDonald)

WOKV is following breaking news in St. Johns County early this morning.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

It happened in the area of Brainard Drive and U.S. 1 in south St. Augustine.

SJSO says to expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Brainard Drive and 1st Street.

This is a developing story, listen to 104.5 FM for updates.

SJSO is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the area of 1st Street and...

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

