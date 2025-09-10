Breaking: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office involved in shooting in south St. Augustine

WOKV is following breaking news in St. Johns County early this morning.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

It happened in the area of Brainard Drive and U.S. 1 in south St. Augustine.

SJSO says to expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Brainard Drive and 1st Street.

This is a developing story, listen to 104.5 FM for updates.

SJSO is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the area of 1st Street and... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

