Chad Mullen’s ex-girlfriend and her friend arrested in connection to his murder

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two women connected to the Chad Mullen homicide.

53-year-old Chad Mullen was first reported missing in mid September. He was found late last month buried in a shallow grave in Hastings.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir has been covering this case extensively and she spoke to a major with the sheriff’s office who said one suspect turned herself in yesterday, and another was arrested today.

30-year-old Caylen Deller and her friend Tina Ellis are in custody in connection with Mullen’s murder. Deller is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, and Ellis is charged with accessory to first degree murder after the fact.

Investigators with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it has been a long and tedious process.

“If either of them are found guilty of first-degree murder, they would be eligible for the death penalty,” said Major Steven Rose, of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said Tina Lee-Ellis turned herself in Thursday evening to the sheriff’s office. They add Ellis was arrested for an unrelated crime last month, however it was triggered by a search warrant for Chad Mullen. Ellis is a convicted felon, and deputies said they found illegal weapons and drugs at her property. She was later released on bond but had an ankle monitor.

Putnam County deputies shared video of her arrest with Action News Jax.

Law enforcement in Volusia arrested Caylen Deller around 3 p.m. on Friday. She is reported to be Mullen’s ex-girlfriend and the last person to see him alive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies said they are continuing the investigation to see if more people were involved in the crime, but right now they are confident these two women played a part in killing Mullen and then burying his body.

“Our ultimate gold is to provide closure to the family. With that, we hope to have a very solid case to when this goes to trial, we will have a definite conclusion for the family,” said Major Rose.

Family and friends of Chad Mullen tell Action News Jax it is a bittersweet day; however, they are now hopeful they will get justice to the fullest extent.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.