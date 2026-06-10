Child in critical condition, adult dead after Northwest Jacksonville crash with semi-truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: 11:10 AM: A 26-year-old man is dead and a child is in the hospital in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into the rear of a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville.

The wreck occurred at about 8:45 a.m. in the 7300 block of New Kings Road. The semi-truck driver was traveling southbound in the outside lane of New Kings Road, Jacksonville police said at a news conference.

As the truck approached the north intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road, it slowed and stopped for traffic, police said.

A newer model Hyundai Elantra traveling behind the truck failed to stop and rear-ended the tractor-trailer, police said. Investigators who viewed surveillance video of the crash said it appeared the car never applied brakes, police said.

Police did not give a specific age of the child but said the age is under 10. The child was not restrained, and should have been in a child seat, police said.

END UPDATE

A child and an adult are in critical condition Wednesday morning after a traffic crash involving a semi-truck in the 7300 block of New Kings Road. Jacksonville police said just before 10 a.m. that southbound New Kings Road between Moncrief Road and Soutel Drive remained blocked.

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