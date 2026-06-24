Clay County approves one-year moratorium on data centers

Jacksonville, Fl — The Clay County Board of County Commissioners voted to approve a temporary one-year moratorium on new data center applications.

The moratorium is meant to give the county time to study the potential consequences of data center development, and add regulations to the local code.

Nassau County recently approved a data center moratorium.

Hernando and Lake County on Tuesday also advanced moratoriums for large-scale data centers, prohibiting applications, permitting and rezoning for 12 months.

A recent Gallup survey found Americans are significantly more willing to live next to a nuclear power plant than a data center.

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