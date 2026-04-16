Local

Clay County under countywide burn ban

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
A Countywide Burn Ban has been issued (WFTV)
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County says a burn ban has been issued for the next several weeks due to drought conditions, creating a high threat of forest and brush fires.

The county says outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Clay County (outside the city/town limits of Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, Orange Park, and Penney Farms) is prohibited. This includes campfires, fire pits, and burning yard debris; outdoor grilling is allowed. The county adds that violators will be fined and guilty of a second-degree misdemeanor.

Clay County says permitted burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service are allowed and will be heavily monitored and secured.

The ban will remain in place until enough rain relieves the extreme drought conditions.

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.



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