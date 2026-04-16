Clay County under countywide burn ban

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County says a burn ban has been issued for the next several weeks due to drought conditions, creating a high threat of forest and brush fires.

The county says outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Clay County (outside the city/town limits of Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, Orange Park, and Penney Farms) is prohibited. This includes campfires, fire pits, and burning yard debris; outdoor grilling is allowed. The county adds that violators will be fined and guilty of a second-degree misdemeanor.

Clay County says permitted burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service are allowed and will be heavily monitored and secured.

The ban will remain in place until enough rain relieves the extreme drought conditions.

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