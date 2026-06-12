Clay teen on motor scooter hit by car, dies

ASBURY LAKE, Fla. — A 14-year-old Lake Asbury boy is dead after the motor scooter he was on was hit by a car late Thursday. It happened at about 11 p.m. on Sandridge Road West of Verbena Parkway.

The teen was on the scooter and was stopped “for unknown reasons” in the westbound travel lane of Sandridge Road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

A sedan, driven by a 16-year-old Green Cove Springs boy, was traveling westbound on Sandridge Road and was unable to see the child on the scooter, which had no lights, the news release states.

The sedan collided with the rear of the scooter and an SUV behind the sedan, driven by a 17-year-old Green Springs girl, crashed into the back of the sedan, the news release states.

The two teenage drivers were not injured.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.