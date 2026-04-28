Community Spotlight: Cathedral Arts Project reaches kids at critical point

Jacksonville, FL — Just over a week ago, The Cathedral Arts Project’s 21st Annual Spring for the Arts Gala raised $764,408 in support of its REIMAGINE Campaign, which aims to expand access to arts education and therapeutic programs for students across Northeast Florida.

The campaign aims to raise $26 million by summer 2026 to expand its fellowship teaching model and Emerging Artist Programs.

Since its inception, Spring for the Arts has generated more than $10 million for arts education in Northeast Florida.

Kimberly Hyatt, president and CEO for 24 years, says the fundraiser has come a long way since its inception as a pool party.

“We take children who may or may not have a real aptitude or interest in the arts but through the arts they develop all the skills they need to succeed in whatever it is they decide to do with their lives.”, Hyatt said.

CAP serves over 4,300 kids in a year, and throughout the lifetime of the organization, more than 43,000 students have participated.

Hyatt says they try to reach kids at a critical point in their lives, before they begin to disengage.

“It might start with them tuning out of class or sort of withdrawing into their shell or into their room. And so what we see through the arts is that the arts just reach kids in ways nothing else can.”, Hyatt said.

As they’ve seen an increased demand for services due to funding challenges and the needs of children, Hyatt says CAP is evolving.

They’re studying ways to increase programs for students who are in charter schools, virtual school, and home school programs.

Hyatt says they’re currently working on specifics of what that will look like, and it’s a deliberative process that’s led to a lot of learning.

“Really how much of a difference CAP can make in a school’s culture. Particularly at some schools we have one program, at some schools we have multiple programs.”, Hyatt said.

Hyatt says ‘stay tuned’ for the next opportunities to meet more students.

CAP’s vision is for Northeast Florida to lead the nation in providing essential and accessible arts education that recognizes, grows and amplifies every child’s unique skills and strengths.

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