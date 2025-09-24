Compromise wins the day as Jacksonville City Council approves $2 billion budget

Jacksonville, Fl — Following an all-nighter, the Jacksonville City Council finally approved a budget that includes a property tax cut. The final budget vote was 15-2 with 2 abstentions.

Jacksonville property taxpayers will get a bit of a break. By a 10-9 vote, City Council approved cutting the millage rate for city property taxes by 1% on the tax bills that will go out later this year. The City Council Auditor projected the city will face a projected $61.6 million deficit in 2027, and $57.2 million in 2028.

Mayor Deegan released the following statement on the passage of Jacksonville’s 2025-2026 budget:

“Thank you to the thousands of people who made their voices heard during the budget process. So many of you urged us to continue investing in Jacksonville’s momentum. While I’m disappointed by the millage rate vote, especially given the strong sentiments from the public, the City Council has fulfilled their primary responsibility to pass a budget. I respect their decision and their work.

I’m especially grateful that they removed divisive and unnecessary policy amendments that should never have been included. We started yesterday with prayers from the faith community. I pray that we start to heal from this difficult budget season and move forward together with love for Jacksonville guiding us.”

I caught up with Action News Jax Jake Stofan around 5:00 am, following 13-hours of covering the City Council meeting, as we discussed the debate and ultimate vote on the budget.

A Miami company is making a big bet on Nassau County for a data center. NextNRG says it has secured a long-term lease option on 16-hundred acres in Nassau County. The company is planning ‘smart microgrid’ and hyperscale data center development. And it says the property near Jacksonville International Airport offers expansion capacity.

An inmate at the Duval County jail has died, two weeks after he was hospitalized for complaints about an existing medical condition. JSO arrested 37-year-old Michael Barfield on September 4th for several drug charges including armed trafficking of fentanyl. Three days later he was hospitalized after complaints about an existing health condition, which is still unclear at this time. Barfied died on Sunday. His cause of death is being investigated by the medical examiner’s office. This is the eighth in-custody death in the Duval County Jail so far this year. In 2024, there were seven in-custody deaths, and in 2023, there were 15.

First Alert Weather: Hot afternoons continue with little rainfall. Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated shower possible this afternoon/early evening. Most neighborhoods stay dry today. Hot afternoon temperatures continue through Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average. Showers and storms increase Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon before turning more isolated by Sunday.

Tropics: Gabrielle is still a hurricane in the Northern Atlantic waters heading east. Two additional tropical waves we are tracking. The wave with a higher risk of developing in the short term will likely develop over the next several days as it moves WNW. This eventual storm will likely stay well east of Florida/Georgia. Another wave is disorganized moving through the Caribbean Islands today and tonight could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north. Plenty of time to watch but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia. However, it may be a close call early next week. This wave will likely try to get organized rather quickly once it is int he vicinity of the Bahamas this weekend. Tropical downpours and gusty conditions today for Puerto Rico and tonight for Dominican Republic.

Lt. Governor Jay Collins joins Jacksonville’s Morning New to discuss a resurging trend with kids abusing nitrous oxide, and law enforcement efforts to curtail this trend. He also affirms his support for Gov. DeSantis’s intent to reduce property tax on homesteaded properties. Additionally, he addresses (but does not confirm!) his potential candidacy for Governor.

Jimmy Failla joined Jacksonville’s Morning News for his weekly visit with thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel’s return to ABC, free speech vs. the FCC, the difference between READING the room and LEADING the room, and Kash Patel as a...children’s book author?

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group