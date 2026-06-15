Deadly hit and run crash near UF Health Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV is following a developing story near UF Health Jacksonville, where a deadly hit and run investigation is underway.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened early Monday on 8th Street and Illinois Street.

We’re working to learn more about this crash including a vehicle description.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 FM for updates.

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