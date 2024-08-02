Duval County prepares for early voting, possible delay due to potential weather impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting is supposed to kick off Monday in Duval County. Polls will be open for almost two weeks ahead of the Florida primary on Aug. 20.

Election Supervisor Jerry Holland said there are 24 early voting sites this year which totals five more locations than the last election. He said these accommodations are to make voting in the upcoming primary a smooth process.

Holland said he urges all registered voters to take advantage of the additional voting sites when it comes to both early voting and turning in absentee ballots.

He adds absentee voting is just as secure as regular voting and there are drop-offs at the same voting locations.

“We pay for the postage here in Duval County. However, if you think it’s more secure to drop it off, you can at the voting sites,” Holland said.

He adds early voting is necessary because it provides additional time and options ahead of the primary. Voters can cast their ballots at more convenient times and locations.

“On Election Day, there can be issues. You could have bad weather, a car breakdown, or a death in the family. I tell people all the time, there’s no makeup day when it comes to elections. You can’t bring a note on Wednesday and say I couldn’t make it yesterday, how about today,” Holland said.

Some voters walking around San Marco told Action News Jax they do plan on voting early this election cycle.

“I’m definitely planning on voting early. If can do a mailing ballot, I’ll try to do that but if not, I will for sure vote early,” Dave Cardona, an Orlando resident, said.

One Jacksonville resident, Renelle Scott, said voting early is the only way to avoid the extensively long lines on Election Day.

“It is better to do the early voting and get it out of the way. It’s more convenient and you can avoid all of the chaos,” Scott said.

Holland said these 24 early voting sites are well spread out all across Duval County and registered voters should not have a problem finding a nearby location.

You can find your closest polling location here.

According to a news release, polls won’t open on Monday if the city decides to shut down due to the incoming storm. No decision has been made yet.

